Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Clifton Allen
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Clifton Allen


1951 - 2019
Clifton Allen Obituary
Clifton Allen 1951—2019
Clifton Allen, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 9, 2019. He was born April 19, 1951 in Rockford the son of James and Edna Allen. Clifton was employed as a machine operator by Rockford Products 37 years before retiring. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Clifton leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter Yolanda (Anthony) Cavitt; son Jermaine (Tabria) Foat; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty (Richard) Pennie and Peggy Allen; two brothers Pastor Jesse (Mary) Allen and Ray Allen; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Elvin Allen and sister in law Shirley Allen.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
