|
|
Clifton "Don" Mundell Jr. 1936—2019
Don Mundell, 83, of Rockford, passed away on October 9, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1936 in Rockford, IL to Clifton D. Mundell Sr. and Verda (Reynolds) Mundell. He graduated Rockford West high in 1953, then attended Brown's Business college for two years.
In 1957 he started working at J.L. Clark manufacturing company (later a division of Clarcor) and retired in 2002 after 45 years of service. He was drafted into the US Army in 1958 and served for two years stationed in Germany and then served for two more years in the Army Reserves.
After leaving the Army Don returned home where he met Bonnie Raynard, dated and then married her on June 10th, 1961. They started their family five years later with Cindy and then added Kevin two years later, and then added Todd six years after that.
Don was involved in Youth for Christ and served on the board of directors. He was a member at Elim Baptist church as well as treasurer, Church Chair, Deacon, sound system operator, and sang in the choir. Late in life he was a member of Rock Valley bible church, and volunteered with Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Don enjoyed model railroading, reading, tinkering collecting pencils, and collecting Farm Toys.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Mundell; his three children, Cynthia Karnitz, Kevin (Kelly) Mundell, Todd (Rebecca) Mundell; his seven grandchildren, Dakota Mundell, Jakob Schultz, Chayton Mundell, Jaycie Mundell, Ella Karnitz, Kiyah Mundell, and Sawyer Mundell; two nephews, Brian (Lori) Zweiger, and Bradly Zweiger. He was preceeded in death by his parents, and sister, Ruth Zweiger.
A celebration of Don's life will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. with visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at Rock Valley Bible Church, 7721 N. Alpine Rd., Loves Park, IL 61111 with Rev. Larry Pauley officiating. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford chapel, is honored to assist the family. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019