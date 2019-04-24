Home

Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Clifton "Clif" Strock


1942 - 2019
Clifton "Clif" Strock Obituary
Clifton "Clif" Strock 1942—2019
Clifton O. "Clif" Strock, 76, of Roscoe passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born September 16, 1942, in Elmhurst, IL, the son of Louis and Dorothy (Boomer) Strock. Veteran, serving in the U.S. National Guard. Married Elaine A. Anderson. Retired from American Family Insurance. Survivors include his wife, Elaine; son, Kenneth (Jessica) Strock; grandchildren, Emily and Ashley; brother, David (Margaret) Strock; sister-in-law, Mary Strock; numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws. Predeceased by his son, Douglas Strock; and brother, Richard Strock.
Memorial service at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 2 p.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
