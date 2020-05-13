Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Clifton Totton
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Clifton Totton 1980—2020
Clifton "Mike" Totton of Rockford departed this earthly life May 4, 2020. He was born December 21, 1980, the son Samuel Selvy and Jewel Totton. Clifton lived in Rockford 16 years coming from Chicago, IL. He graduated from Orr High School in Chicago, IL.
Clifton leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter, Destiny Totton; and son, Clifton Totton; three grandchildren; fiancé, Lisa Valentine; step daughters, Courtney Smith, Asha Gary and Tiffany Robinson; two step sons, Corey Smith and Chris Valentine; his mother, Jewel Totton and father, Samuel Selvy; sister, Shunta (Sedrick) Thomas; brothers, Jessie, Tony, Anthony, Eric, Michael, Mario, and Herb Totton a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends including special god daughter Kiana Johnson. He was predeceased by his sister, Lena Totton, maternal grandparents, and paternal grandparents.
Moving visitation Friday, May 15, 2020 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020
