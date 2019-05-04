|
|
Cloyce Oscar Sharp 1928—2019
Cloyce Oscar Sharp, 90, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family. Born December 28, 1928 in Arkansas. Son of Oscar H. and Pearl R. (Dixon) Sharp. United in marriage to Janet Babb in June 1948. She predeceased him on February 26, 1990. Cloyce worked nearly 40 years at Mechanic Universal Joint Rockford Division of Borg Warner where he worked as a General Forman for many years and retired as a Plant Superintendent in March 1985. He was a hard worker and took great pride in his work. Member of The Harmony Club and Blackhawk Athletic Club where he enjoyed having a cold one with his friends. Enjoyed fishing and watching the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Survived by his sons, Joe (Candee), Kerry (Wendy), Scott (Julia); 21 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents; spouse, Janet; brothers, Jack and Don. Special thanks to Julia, Cheryl and Jeanne for your loving care and companionship for Cloyce. Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation on Tuesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. until 12 noon at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the . To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019