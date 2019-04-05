|
|
Clyde Donald Kusler 1934—2019
Clyde Donald Kusler, 84, of Loves Park, Illinois, loving husband, father and grandfather, left his loved ones behind to be with his beloved wife, Joan on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born September 5, 1934, in Fredonia, North Dakota, the son of the late Reinhold and Annette (Jantz) Kusler. Clyde joined the U.S. Marines and after serving in Hawaii, he visited an aunt in Roscoe, Illinois, where he met and married the love of his life, Joan Marie Ostrom on June 11, 1960, in Rockford, Illinois. They spent 57 wonderful years together until her sudden death in 2017. He was employed as a technician at Woodward Governor for 30 years and was proud when his two sons joined the company as well. Member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. He enjoyed woodworking and is most proud of a cathedral clock he crafted by hand. Clyde loved to work on cars with his sons, fishing and traveling with the family in their VW Van, and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his sons Jeffrey D. (Kathy) Kusler and Kyle D. (Sheila) Kusler; four beautiful grandchildren, Stephen, MacKenzie, Cory and Whitney; sister, Velma Schmidt of Oregon; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; wife; sister, Eyvonne Sloan; and brother, Lloyd Kusler. Clyde's amazing sense of humor and generosity was felt by all who knew him. We would like to send our thanks and gratitude to the nurses, CNA's and staff at Wesley Willows and Mercy Health Home Hospice, thank you for taking such good care of him.
Service at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, in Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1829 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019