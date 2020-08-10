1/1
Clyde E. "Red" Waters
Clyde E. "Red" Waters 1927—2020
Clyde E. "Red" Waters, 93, passed from this life on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, he served aboard LSTs in WWII in the Pacific Theater and as a special operator in the Anphibious Raiders, a precursor to the Navy Seals. Clyde married Georgia Lea Muchmore on May 2, 1959; she preceded him in death in 2015 after 56 years of marriage. He was employed in the fastener manufacturing business, he was owner/operator of Custom Screw Co., and Waters Machinery Moving. Prior to marriage and family he was a competative motorcycle racer, trading in his Harley for a Honda Goldwing in retirement. He built two homes, remodled a school bus into the family camper, became a licensed pilot, built and flew his gyrocopter, took up skydiving and fiercely insisted on maintaining his independence until a devastating stroke took it from him. He could be seen riding around Durand on his ETrike in his final days. Clyde was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Alice; sisters Betty and Lorraine; brothers Arthur and Marvin. Clyde is survived by his children: Laura (Pablo) Galaviz, Karlene Waters and Lance (Cathy) Waters; grandchildren Margarita, Pablo Jr., Edwardo Galaviz and Jessica (Chris) Waters.
Visitation for Clyde will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 12-1 pm at Sunset Funeral Home 8800 N. Alpine Road in Machesney Park; graveside services with Military Honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com





Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
