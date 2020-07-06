Clyde Edward Grover
1937—2020
Clyde Edward Grover, 82, of Winnebago, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home. He was born September 21, 1937 in Seward, the son of Earl Fischer and Mildred Helen (Jackson) Grover. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1955. Clyde married the love of his life, Mary Ellen Lovett on August 24, 1958 at Burritt Methodist Church. Clyde worked at Kent Feeds in New Milford and on his family farm, Whispering Willows Farm. He was a member of the Red Wattle Hog Association, Winnebago County Farm Bureau, Katahdin Hair Sheep International, the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago, where he sang in the choir, and was president of the Illinois Pet and Game Breeders Society. He enjoyed acting at the Pec Playhouse Theatre and Byron Civic Theatre.
Clyde is survived by his sons, Brian Grover of Winnebago, Brad (Lisa, daughter of the heart) Grover of Belvidere, Randy (Andrea, daughter of the heart) Grover of Winnebago; grandchildren, Chad Corcoran, Kelly (Michael) Pires, Patrick Cronin, Jaime Holder, Pamela (Stan Sountharavong) Fischer, Christian Grover, Erin (Kyle) Jaeger, Adam Grover; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Dorothy) Grover; sister, Doris Collins; sister-in-law, Dorothy Ann Grover; several nephews and nieces.
Clyde is predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Mary Ellen Grover; brothers, Earl, Raymond, Robert "Ned" and Allan Grover; sisters, Helen Rutherford, Minnie Barnes.
There will be a private family interment service at North Burritt Cemetery near Winnebago with Pastor Mike Engle of the First Presbyterian Church of Winnebago officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. The Grover family can be reached at 8038 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.