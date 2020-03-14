|
|
Clyde Joseph Simpkins 1956—2020
Claude Joseph Simpkins, 64, of Rockford, Illinois, passed away March 8, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA January 10, 1956, the son of Cline (Clyde) and Mary Catherine (Richards) Simpkins. Claude was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a coin collector and a history buff, especially interested in the Civil War and Westward expansion. Those who knew him well will always remember him as a very generous and giving man, as well as a practical joker. Those left to cherish his memory are his nephew, Tom (Tara) Schuster; siblings, John (Cindy) Simpkins, Chuck Simpkins, Sue Simpkins, and Pat Cartwright, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; son, CJ Simpkins, brother and sister in law, Robert and Roberta Sedor; sister and brother in law, Cynthia and Frederick Schuster; brother in law Wes Cartwright, and sister in law, Tammy Simpkins. A visitation will be at Fitzgerald Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be to Claude's family for a donation to be made at a later date. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020