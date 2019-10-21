Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Clyde Pratt


1934 - 2019
Clyde Pratt Obituary
Clyde Pratt 1934—2019
Clyde L. "C.L." Pratt, of Rockford departed this earthly life October 12, 2019. He was born October 23, 1934 in Catron, Missouri the son of Willie and Beatrice Pratt . Clyde lived in Rockford over 30 years coming from Cairo, IL. He was employed as a skilled tradesman by Chrysler Corporation over 30 years before retiring. Clyde was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He formerly served as president of the Jefferson Horton American Legion post# 340. He graduated from Mounds High School, later to receive his Associated degree.
Clyde leaves to cherish many loving memories, his daughter Missey (Victor) Davis; step sons, Todd and Dwayne O'Neal; many grandchildren; sister Mary Dunigan; brother Orlando Pratt; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Betty Dunigan.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday October 23, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
