Coila A. Davis 1947—2019
Coila A. Davis, 72, of Rockford, IL passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born April 28, 1947, in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin the daughter to Rolland and Annette (Meyer) Brown. Coila grew up 4 miles from Lake Delton, WI across from the Frank Lloyd Wright Cottage on Mirror Lake where she enjoyed exploring the surrounding nature, canoeing and ice skating. Her first job was as a boat captain and tour guide. Coila attended the University of Wisconsin, Platteville earning a bachelor's in psychology. She went on to obtain her master's in special education from Rockford College and became a special education teacher in the Rockford Public Schools. Coila was an avid reader, freelance writer and amateur cartoonist (Fir's Family and Tweet). She found so much joy in having her cartoons in the Rockford Register Star. Coila was a member of the Rockford Chorale Union and the Mendelssohn Chorale. She performed annually in Handel's "Messiah". Coila loved music, be it singing, playing piano, organ or clarinet. She was a volunteer tutor at Concord Commons during the 70's, a docent at Tinker Swiss Cottage and a volunteer for CONTACT helpline. She loved the outdoors, boating, camping, animals and her beloved pets. Her biggest love was her family. Coila cherished the time she spent with her children and granddaughters. She will forever be in the hearts of those who loved and knew her. Survived by her children, Wendy (Dan) Hougan and Ryan Davis; granddaughters, Stephanie and Brianna Hougan; and many dear friends. Predeceased by her parents. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Coila's name to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019