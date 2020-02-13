Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
Colin H. Slater


1929 - 2020
Colin H. Slater Obituary
Colin H. Slater 1929—2020
Colin H. Slater, 90, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 after a long battle with illness. The son of John K. and Eloise Slater was born in Chicago on November 9, 1929. Colin grew up in Chicago, attended Amundsen High School and Northwestern. Colin was a former furniture and advertising salesman. He was a sales rep for Charles Bloom of New York and Krogh Lenz of Chicago. He traveled throughout the Midwest and worked for Wickes Furniture in Wheeling, IL for many years. Colin was a security guard at Technalloy (Now Union Wire) in Union, IL for over twenty years. Colin was a Korean War Veteran serving as a Corporal in Treiste, Italy. Colin was a third generation Harness Horseman. He lived and farmed in Cary, Illinois for over 35 years.
Survivors include his children, Clyde, Jean (Eliot) Narotsky, Mark (Anna) and Lynn (Bob) Logalbo; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Marie, in 2019.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
