Colin W. Finnan 2000—2019
Colin William Finnan, 19, of Rockford, left this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after succumbing to his struggle with addiction at his lifelong home. Colin was born June 7, 2000 at Rockford Memorial Hospital to Matthew and Dawn (Ballard) Finnan. He graduated as a part of Roosevelt High School Class of 2019. Very awesome! Colin had previously been employed at UPS, but he mainly worked for neighbors while keeping up our lawn. Colin was a good baseball player who once struck out the first 10 batters of a game. He was a pioneer in social media, lol, and was the definite go-to for any computer or techno issue. Colin was a wonderful and caring person. He spoke his mind and more than once came to the aid of someone being mistreated or bullied. His interests were designing on Minecraft, writing and listening to rap music and researching anything and everything. Colin expressed daily his love for us. Our hearts are shattered but there is much to cherish. A recent period of sober time helped us remember just how loving he was. Words won't touch how deeply he will be missed.
Colin left behind his parents; grandfather, Don Ballard of New Milford, IL; brothers, Andrew (Rebecca Rosol) Thompson of Chandler, AZ and Bruce (Karry) Thompson of Freeport, IL; uncles, David, Dennis and Douglas Ballard; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Also special love, Jordan Albright. Preceded in death by grandparents, William (Marie) Finnan and Darlene Ballard; uncle, Darwin Ballard; cousins, David Ballard, Jr. and Piper Dawn Ballard.
Funeral service will be at 6:30pm with a visitation from 4:00pm until the service on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park 61111. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a fund to be established. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019