Colleen M. Brown


1939 - 2019
Colleen M. Brown Obituary
Colleen M. Brown 1939—2019
Colleen M. Brown, 79, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Born on November 6, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI to Lloyd and Virginia (Smerlinski) Busse; married to Richard Brown who predeceased her in 2016.
She is survived by her sisters, Annette (John) Stott and Vivian (Gary) Germann; step-children; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; husbands, James Barnes and Richard Brown; daughter, Cindy Lou Barnes; son, Jeffery B. Barnes; brothers, Lloyd and Larry Busse.
A private family service will be held. To extend condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
