Colleen M. Zimmerman 1938—2019
Colleen M. Zimmerman, 81, of Machesney Park passed away June 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 4, 1938 in Freeport, daughter of Boyd "Bud" and Agatha "Peg" (Hoffman) Nye. Graduated from Aquin Catholic High School in 1955. Married Donald W. Zimmerman in Freeport, May 3rd, 1955. Member of St. Bridget Catholic Church since 1960 and active in the Catholic Women's League and the St. Bridget Bereavement Committee. Spent many years as a stay at home mom. Later retired from Eagle Foods after more than 20 years part time. Survivors include husband, Donald; son, Jeffrey (Karen) Zimmerman; daughters, Renee (Timothy) Otis and Michelle (Guy) Jaspers; grandchildren, Adam, Alexandra, Carly, Matthew, Morgan, Samantha, Cassandra and Aubree; great grandsons, Aden and Anthony; brothers, James and Daniel (Diana); twin brothers Joseph and John (Linda); sisters-in-law, Evamae and Barbara; and many very special cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son, Gregory; twin sister, Kathleen; brothers, William, Robert, and Michael.
Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 24th, 2019 in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, 61111. Visitation from 9:30 to time of service. Memorials to the family for a memorial to be established. For full obituary, see DelehantyFH.com. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019