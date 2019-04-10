|
Colleen McCarty 1939—2019
Colleen McCarty, 79, of Loves Park passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Javon Bea Hospital. Born August 5, 1939, in Cashton, WI, the daughter of Arnold and Marian (Olson) Rudolph. Married Willard "Bill" B. McCarty. Retired as a bookkeeper for several businesses including the Mayflower Restaurant. Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Rich) Bainter; son, Steven (Tina) McCarty; grandchildren, Derek (Johnna) Bainter, Lucas Bainter and Hunter McCarty; sister, Janet Murphy; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; and husband.
Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 9 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019