Concetta S. DiPasquale 1933—2020Concetta DiPasquale 87, of Rockford passed away Monday July 6th, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Rockford Illinois. Born January 27, 1933 in Alia, Sicily to Anthony and Rosalia Miceli. Raised on the beautiful island of Sicily before coming to Rockford, Illinois in 1961. She married Biagio DiPasquale in 1968. Concetta worked at Nelson Knitting for many years and was a member of St. Anthony's church and the Sicilian Ladies Club. Loved and admired by her husband of 52 years, Biagio and Concetta lived a full life together. A woman full of laughter and love. She enjoyed cooking, going out to local restaurants, and Jo Ann Fabrics. Her favorite hobbies included knitting and creating all types of clothing. Concetta never had children of her own, but had all of the characteristics and unconditional love that a mother could give and she shared that with her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Concetta's life involved family always. A special thank you to the staff at St. Anne's Center for all of their support.Predeceased by her parents and husband Biagio DiPasquale, Concetta is survived by her brother Vince and Rosa Miceli of Rockford, Luciano and Vincenza(deceased) Miceli of Rockford and Carl(deceased) and Anna Marie Caruana (Sister) of Rockford as well as many brother and sister in laws in Italy.