Connie E. (Goebel) Neblock
1941 - 2020
Connie E. (Goebel) Neblock 1941—2020
Connie E. (Goebel) Neblock, 79, of Roscoe, IL passed away August 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born April 24, 1941 in Xenia, Clay County, IL, she was the daughter of Robert V. and Ruth Lucille (Cory) Goebel. She married the love of her life, Jack Neblock, on November 14, 1959 in Machesney Park, IL. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, meeting her grandchildren at the library, avid reader, antiquing and being on the go with our Dad.
She is predeceased by our father, Jack Neblock who died December 10, 2009; her parents; and her sister, Barbara Stockwell. She leaves behind her daughters, Elizabeth (Paul) Goodwin, Kimberly (Bruce) Bystrom, Jacqueline (James) Swanborg, Brenda (Daniel) Story, Connie (Todd) Kashi; her sisters, Janice (Sidney) Hensel, Ruth (Hans) Bruegger, Mary Goebel, Marion (Steve) Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Charles Stockwell; 12 grandchildren, James (Cheray) Watrous, Jacob (Sarah) Story, Samantha (Jacob) Swanborg, Alexis (Timothy) Bishop, Shelby Goodwin, Tyler Goodwin, Cayli Kashi, Caleb Kashi, Jack Swanborg, Lexi Kashi, Taylor Goodwin, Brenna Bystrom; great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed always.
No services are scheduled at this time. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
