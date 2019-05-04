|
|
Connie Gritton - Winter 1953—2019
Connie Gritton Winter, 65, of rural Winslow, IL passed away on May 3,2019 at UW Hospital in Madison WI. She was born in Rantoul, IL to Marvin and Elizabeth (Higdon) Gritton on September 6, 1953. On December 28, 1999 Connie married Wes Winter in Rockton IL. She graduated Paxton High school in 1971, then attended the University of Illinois in which she graduated in 1974 with degrees in Ag Communications and Dairy Science. She was a long time editor for the National Brown Swiss Bulletin, as well as the Illinois Holstein Herald. Connie started Gritton Graphics in 1991, and it is still up and running today. Along with writing and running her business, Connie was a secretary of Rockford Area Illini Club. In 2013 she received the Illini Spirit Award, she was a charter member and secretary of the Brown Swiss Historical Society, and found time in her busy schedule to do various types of charity work. In 2014 the Illini Pipeline was dedicated in her name. Connie loved Illini Basketball, knitting, English Shepherds, Holsteins, Brown Swiss, making coffeecakes, and spending time with her family. She has made a tremendous impact on the lives she has touched, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband Wes Winter of Winslow, IL; mother Elizabeth Gritton-Paxton; sisters Julie (Mark) Lundvick of Jenison MI and Lisa (Dennis) Upah of Austin, TX; nieces and nephews- Brad (Amber) Lundvick of Hudsonville MI, Alison (Ryan) DeVries of Hudsonville MI, Megan Upah of New York, NY, and Drew (Elizabeth) Upah of Houston TX.
She is preceded in death by her father, and her beloved English Shepherd dogs.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 4:00 till 7:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 7:30 PM at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday May 9, 2019 at the Baier Funeral Home in Paxton, IL with a visitation preceding from 12:00 till 1:00 PM.
Burial will be following the service on Thursday at the Glen Cemetery in Paxton, IL.
A memorial has been established for the National Brown-Swiss Historical Society, or in Connie's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 7, 2019