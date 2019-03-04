|
Connie L. Holman 1959—2019
Connie L. Holman, 59, of Machesney Park, passed away in her home on March 3, 2019. Born July 16, 1959 in Milwaukee, WI; daughter of Clifford and Patricia Burdette. Graduated from Union Grove High School. Married Bill G. Holman on February 2, 2002.
Connie spent her life raising her 3 daughters; Stephanie, Samantha, and Krystyn as well as her "heart daughters" Marina and Selah. She was loved by everyone that met her and will be greatly missed. Connie enjoyed plants and gardening, and spending time with her husband Bill and their Hot Rods.
Connie is survived by her husband Bill; daughters Stephanie Burdette, Samantha Holman, and Krystyn Holman, and 3 brothers Paul, Lew, and Alan Burdette. She was predeceased by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd. Loves Park, IL 61111. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019