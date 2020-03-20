|
|
Conrad Long 1957—2020
Conrad Long, 86, of Rockford, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born on September 25, 1933, in Rockford. Graduate of West High School, class of 1957. He worked as a teacher and counselor at Jefferson High School retiring in 1993. Conrad married Betty Dobler on June 8, 1957, in Rockford. She predeceased him in 2015. He was a member and actively involved in Trinity Lutheran Church. For many years he drove the Sunday morning van to provide transportation for church members to attend church services. Conrad was involved in many teacher associations including; a past President of Rockford Education Association, Illinois Education Association (past Board of Directors Executive Director), National Education Association (Chairman of Teachers Rights Committee), and past President of the Winnebago County Schools Credit Union. Survivors include his sons, Alan (Julie) Long; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren. Predeceased by son, David; brothers, Frank and Donald Budd Long; sister, Barbara (Charles) McNary; and granddaughter, Eva Long (2002).
Private Family Service was held on Friday, March 20th at Fred C. Olson Chapel. Burial at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial Service will be announced for a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020