Constance Acker 1937—2020
Constance E. Acker, 82, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020, after a brief but fierce battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Connie was born on December 4th, 1937, in Rockford, Illinois. As a young girl, Connie had a thing for James Dean and bad boys, which is why once she set her sights on a hot shot from her archrival East High School, John Norman Acker, she never looked at another boy. After graduating from West High School in 1955, Connie spread her wings for a bit as a flight attendant with TWA, but eventually returned home to reconnect with her man. Connie's dreams came true when she married John on February 13th, 1959. They immediately settled down and started a family. Connie was a very dedicated wife, and a loving mother to their two sons. 2019 marked 60 years of marriage.
Connie was passionate about a great many things. She was an avid music lover, and enjoyed decorating and outfitting her home, feeding birds and other wild animals, planting and arranging gardens and flowers, and throwing lavish Christmas parties for their friends. She loved cards and candles and crafting and cake! If she wasn't taking care of John, or chasing her boys around, she was busy fixing something or inventing a quaint solution to one of her household challenges. Connie served for 10+ years as secretary for the Idlewild Volunteer Fire Department. She loved to organize fundraising events and gather people together for a good cause. She also coordinated the 3rd Thursday of the month lunches at the Yacht Club for a year.
Her survivors include: two sons, Norman Acker, of Littleton Colorado; James (Laura) Acker, of Brussels, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Judy (Duane) Duhigg, Belvidere, Illinois; nieces and nephews, Rick (Nita) Lutzow, Rod (Jacki) Lutzow, Laurie (Don) Ramboldt, and Janelle (Jim) Standish, eight great-nieces and great-nephews; and dear family friend and caregiver, Brenda Olson, who's loving care and support made both Connie's and John's life easier. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John, and parents, Carl & Hazel Salamone.
No public services will be held. Connie will be laid to rest beside her husband on their wedding anniversary on Thursday, February 13th at private family graveside service. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston, Illinois. Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be offered at forbesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent directly to the Door County Humane Society at 3475 Park Drive, Sturgeon Bay, WI or to DOOR CANcer at PO Box 423, Sturgeon Bay, WI.
We wish to extend a very special thank you: to Dr. Richard Hogan for his competent, gentle care and constant attention to Connie's needs; to Dr. Eric Danihel for his cheery disposition, empathetic heart, and fierce dedication to cancer patients; and to the extraordinary nurses who offered amazing care, over-the-top kindness, and unending compassion: Thank you Traci, Amy, Anita, Rachel, Cherise, and Katrina.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020