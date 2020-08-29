Constance "Connie" Blomgren 1939—2020
Constance Rae "Connie" Blomgren, 81, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her home. Born April 24, 1939 in Esmond, IL, the daughter of Dale and Marion (Duell) Horton. Graduate of Rochelle High School. Connie married William L. Blomgren on August 26, 1983. She worked for 13 years at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Connie was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She grew up on a farm and always loved animals. Connie always had a dog and cat and fed the humming birds and squirrels.
She is survived by her husband, William "Bill"; son, Craig F. (Anita) McCaslin; step-sons, Robert, Bradley and Steven (Karen) Blomgren; grandchildren, Jacob McCaslin, Shad Hernandez, and Michelle and Elizabeth Blomgren; son-in-law, James Stone; beloved cousin, Peggy Nelson and many other cousins; and a wonderful neighbor, Donna Wrublewski. Predeceased by her daughter, Corinne Stone; and step-son, Larry Blomgren. The family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice, Pamela, Sandra, and Chaplain Chuck for their support on Connie's journey.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Arlington Memorial Park, 6202 Charles St., Rockford, IL 61108. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
in Connie's name.