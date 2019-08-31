|
Constance Cleveland March 23,1957—2019
Constance V. Cleveland, 62, died at Sunday, August 25th,2019 9:45pm from complications of liver failure in her home.
Constance was born March 23,1957 in Rockford,IL. She worked at Barbara - Coleman for several years. She loved animals, especially her cats.
She is survived by her children Ashley (Jon) Olson, Derek (Kayla) Cleveland, and Zachary (Raylene) Cleveland, her brothers Mark (Leslie) Mitkusevitch, Paul (Barbara) Mitkusevitch, grandchildren Isabella, Tavian,and Kyran and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pre-deceased by her parents Delores & Joseph Mitkusevitch, life long companion Garry Travis.
Celebration of Life will be held at River Oaks Pavillion at Atwood Forest Preserve on Saturday September 7th from 2-6pm
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019