Constance "Connie" H. Swanberg 1933—2020
Constance "Connie" H. Swanberg, 86, Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her home. She was born December 30, 1933, in Rockford, the daughter of Fay and Hildur (Hammerstrom) Onley. Connie was a graduate of Rockford West High School, class of 1952. She married Stanley R. "Red" Phillips on September 5, 1953, in Belvidere and he passed away on May 12, 1978. Connie then married Marston "Marty" Swanberg in Rockford on June 2, 1979, and he passed away on March 29, 2019. She worked for Dr. McCue and his associates for 20 years. Connie attended 1st Evangelical Free Church. She volunteered as a host at Rock Cut State Park and she and Marty enjoyed traveling in their RV and loved spending time with their family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by her children, Scott (Jody) Phillips, Jeffrey (Susan) Swanberg, Timothy (Susan) Swanberg, Amy (Riley) Jacobsen, Paul (Julie) Swanberg, and Marti Phillips; her 15 grandchildren; her 7 great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Corinne Dehn of Peoria; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husbands, Stanley and Marty, her parents, and her brother, Donald Onley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 24, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
