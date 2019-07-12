|
Constance "Connie" Rounds 1940—2019
Our adored Constance "Connie" Lenell Rounds,78, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a long illness. Connie was born August 29, 1940 in Rockford to Hazel and Murray Rounds. Rockford was called home for most of her life, but she was blessed with much adventure and travel around the world, especially Italy. Together with her beloved Jan Malmberg, they built a life full of travel, nature, food, laughter and love. She spent 25 years as an English teacher in the Rockford school system, guiding thousands of students. Connie's hallmark was her artistic flair, not only allowing her to create extraordinary art and music, but also permeating her entire worldview with an admirable brightness. Her full life had many highlights, including countless Cubs games, award-winning pie-baking, and summers in the Northwoods and winters in Florida to spend time with her grandson Anders.
Connie leaves behind many who will miss her, including her stepsons, Ken and Matt Malmberg and their families; Rounds family members, and several close friends with whom she shared decades of companionship.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, where a collection of Connie's art has been donated for free will offerings. Cremation rites accorded with Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019