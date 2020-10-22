Or Copy this URL to Share

Cora Lee Weddle Bates age 91, formally of Rockford passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at Diversicare in Smyrna, Tn. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 5:00pm-6:00p.m. with funeral to follow at Terrell Broady Funeral Home 3855 Clarksville Pike, Nashville, Tn. 37218. She is survived by children Willie James, John Henry (Pearl) & Minister Jack Bates, Minister Mary Black & Christine Bates-Stanley daughter in law Elder Dianne Bates, sisters Etta (Willie) Collins & Doris Cravings.



