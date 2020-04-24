|
|
Coralyn J. Ohlsen 1925—2020
Coralyn J. Ohlsen, 95, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully, April 21, 2020 in Belvidere, IL. She was born January 10, 1925 in Belvidere. Daughter to Earl and Ella (Mallet) Luce. She married her sweetheart, Matt Ohlsen July 7, 1943 in the parsonage at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere. She attended high school and worked for Orchid Cleaners. Coralyn and Matt owned and operated Ohlsens Mobil in Belvidere for eight years. After retirement, Coralyn and Matt traveled often to Apache Junction, Arizona where they spent their winters. She loved camping with family and playing card games, especially Pinnacle.
Coralyn is loved and missed by her husband, Matt; Sons, Wayne (Pauline) Ohlsen, Larry (Nora) Ohlsen; Daughter, Trudy (Jeff) Flippo; granddaughters, Julie (Chris Butt) Ohlsen, Amy Ohlsen and Kelly Ohlsen; grandson, Matt (Megan) Ohlsen; great- grandchildren, Emmallee, Allison, Joel, Kelsey, Olivia and Gavin; sister, Helen Schwedersky; sister in-law, Rita Ohlsen; and brother in-law, James Ohlsen.
She is preceded in death by her father and stepmother, Earl and Lilly Luce; mother and stepfather, Wallace and Ella Vandewalker; sisters, Dorothy Terrill and Mildrid Sims; sister in-laws, Helen Emanuel and Dorothy Stevens; and brother in-law, Louis Ohlsen.
Coralyn's funeral services will be live streamed at 11 a.m., Monday, April 27, 2020
To access the live stream, please visit Coralyn's obituary page at www.AndersonFCS.com. A memorial visitation at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008, at a later date, will be established. Private burial at Highland Garden of Memories. To light a candle or write a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made in care of Boone County Council on Aging. A special thank you to the staff at Maple Crest Care Centre for their kindness and great care.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020