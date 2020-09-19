Corrine L. Hill 1992—2020
Corrine L. Hill, 27, Rockford, IL passed away April 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a two-year battle with brain cancer. She was born on September 1, 1992, in Rockford, the daughter of David and Laurie (Moore) Hill. She graduated from Christian Life High School, class of 2011 and attended Rock Valley College with a desire to become a Radiation Therapist. In high school, she participated in Track, and she has always enjoyed fitness and exercise activities and swimming. Corrine had several favorite television series she enjoyed watching, liked playing video games with her brothers, and loved animals, especially her dog. She particularly enjoyed traveling, and journeyed to numerous destinations both abroad and domestically. She was known for her beautiful smile and laugh, and brought joy to everyone she was around. She lived life to the fullest, packing her days with the people she loved. Independent and free-spirited, Corrine was happiest when she was off on a spontaneous adventure with her friends or family. She was an open-minded, kind, and loyal friend to those lucky enough to know her. Corrine held several retail and sales positions in Rockford and Madison, WI, with her longest and most recent position at Gustafson's Furniture in Rockford.
Survived by parents, David and Laurie Hill; brothers, Aaron (Shawn Wilson) Hill and Jason Hill; and aunts and uncles, Linda (Bill) Parrilli and Karen (Jim) Suthers. Predeceased by her paternal and maternal grandparents, and uncle, Larry Hill.
Corrine's family would like to sincerely thank the UW Hospital and Carbone Cancer Center for caring for Corrine during her diagnosis and treatment, especially Dr. Baskaya and Dr. Robins, as well as Heartland Hospice for their attentive care and compassion during her final months. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials and tributes to honor Corrine may be made to the Neurosurgery Brain Tumor Research and Education program and contributions sent to the UW Department of Neurological Surgery/UW Foundation. US Bank Lockbox Box 78807 Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807.
A Memorial Event/Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Blackhawk Springs Forest Preserve, 5360 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61109. This will be an open house type event. Please be prepared to wear a mask and social distance as needed. Everyone is encouraged to share a memory or condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
