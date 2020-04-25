Home

Corrine "Connie" (Nygaard) Schliesleder


1943 - 2020
Corrine "Connie" (Nygaard) Schliesleder Obituary
Corrine "Connie" (Nygaard) Schliesleder 1943—2020
Corrine "Connie J. Schliesleder age 77, passed away at Heritage Court in Eau Claire on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born on March 21, 1943 to Peter and Eldrid (Loftsgaard) Nygaard in Wheeler WI . She married Roy Schliesleder on October 21, 1967 in Wheeler. She worked as a clerk at CamCar Fasteners in Rockford Illinois and was a very successful Avon saleswomen. When she lived in Wheeler she was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by her children; Albert Roy (Inae) Schliesleder and Margaret (Bryan) Turner; sister: Becky Peterson, five grandchildren, Nichele, Dustin and Nathan Turner, and Angela and Albert Jr. Schliesleder and 5 great-grandchildren; special nephew: Randy Dreger; numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
She is preceded in death by her parents; Peter and Eldrid; husband: Roy; sisters: Petra Dreger, Viola Stodola, and Judy Konkel
Due to current restrictions private graveside services will be held at the Hay River Cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2020
