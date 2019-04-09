|
|
Craig A. Dodd 1956—2019
Craig A. Dodd, 62, of Cherry Valley passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Born June 11, 1956, in Rockford, the son of Willis and Neva (Jensen) Dodd. Craig married Cheryl Osterberg in Rockford on February 22, 1992. Craig worked part-time, in retirement, in grounds maintenance at Westlake Village Golf Course. Craig spent much of his free time golfing. Cheryl and Craig enjoyed travelling. Craig loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Craig was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club #392. The Dodd Family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion.
Survived by his wife, Cheryl; mom, Neva Dodd; stepson, Bill Salzer; brothers, Jeff (Julie) Dodd and Brad (Gail) Dodd; brother-in-law, Gary (Char) Osterberg; sister-in-law, Deanne (Jim) Lollis and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by his father, Willis, nephew, Brandon Dodd and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road. A Celebration of Craig's life will follow at the Eagles Club, 3829 11th Street, Rockford at 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019