Cristy Fisch 1984—2020
Cristy Fisch, 35, of Kingston, Illinois, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis, Rockford. Born November 2, 1984, in Sandwich, the daughter of Joe and Cindy (Sowell) Fisch
The visitation will be held at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St.; prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com for full obituary, to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020