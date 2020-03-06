Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
Cristy Fisch Obituary
Cristy Fisch 1984—2020
Cristy Fisch, 35, of Kingston, Illinois, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis, Rockford. Born November 2, 1984, in Sandwich, the daughter of Joe and Cindy (Sowell) Fisch
The visitation will be held at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St.; prayer service at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services; 815-895-6589. Visit www.olsonfh.com for full obituary, to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
