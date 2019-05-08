|
Curtis Bergstrom 1965—2019
Curtis James Bergstrom, 53, of Rockford died on May 7, 2019. Born on December 15, 1965 in Rockford, son of James and Marilyn (Quies) Bergstrom. Curtis graduated from Jefferson High School. class of 1983. He was employed at Steiner Electric. Curt was a loving and devoted son. He always made time to listen to his friends and provided wise council when called upon. He enjoyed working out with his friends at Anytime Fitness at Edgebrook Center, and driving his Camaro. Survived by his parents, Marilyn Schmerse of Rockford, James (Joyce) Bergstrom of Henderson, NV; brother, Craig (Kim) Bergstrom of Rockford; nieces, Amanda Bergstrom; step-niece, Amber (Michael) Foland; step-nephews, Steven (Jennifer) Ferris and Jeremy (fiancée Kelly) Ferris. Preceded in death by his step-father, Frank Schmerse. Per Curt's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation rites accorded. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family, share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
