Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
1340 South Alpine Road
Rockford, IL 61108
815-395-0559
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Bergstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Bergstrom


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Curtis Bergstrom Obituary
Curtis Bergstrom 1965—2019
Curtis James Bergstrom, 53, of Rockford died on May 7, 2019. Born on December 15, 1965 in Rockford, son of James and Marilyn (Quies) Bergstrom. Curtis graduated from Jefferson High School. class of 1983. He was employed at Steiner Electric. Curt was a loving and devoted son. He always made time to listen to his friends and provided wise council when called upon. He enjoyed working out with his friends at Anytime Fitness at Edgebrook Center, and driving his Camaro. Survived by his parents, Marilyn Schmerse of Rockford, James (Joyce) Bergstrom of Henderson, NV; brother, Craig (Kim) Bergstrom of Rockford; nieces, Amanda Bergstrom; step-niece, Amber (Michael) Foland; step-nephews, Steven (Jennifer) Ferris and Jeremy (fiancée Kelly) Ferris. Preceded in death by his step-father, Frank Schmerse. Per Curt's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation rites accorded. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family, share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now