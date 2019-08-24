|
Curtis Hill 1946—2019
Curtis Allen Hill, 72, of Rockford, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home. The son of the late Wilbur and Anna Eulalia (Vasbinder) Hill, he was born on Friday, September 13, 1946 in Mason City, IA. Curtis was a hardworking, and fun loving man. He worked at Chrysler until retirement where he went on to travel with his cousin Ray. They also enjoyed buying and restoring Chrysler cars together. Curtis was an avid bowler, winning many trophies. He loved fishing and going out on his boat with his son Steven. Curtis loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and was a member of Matador MC. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Minnesota Vikings. Curtis is loved and will be missed by his son, Steven (Melissa) Schachtner; honorary daughters, Brianna (Chris Dominguez) Groves, Tiara (Frank) Karatkivcz; grandchildren, Taylor, Bailey, Matt, Cheyenne (Joey) Walker; great grandchildren, Benny, Nova, Avianna; cousins, Ray (Karen) Hill, Norma (Eddy) Havelok, Dick Lindgren, Ted Lindgren, Lois Dutcher, Doris Dutcher, Don Petznick; special friends, Carol Nading, Christopher Massey; and many more he was close to. There will be a visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. There will be a graveside service beginning at 11:00 A.M. in Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, IA. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019