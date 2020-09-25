Curtis Nedland 1954—2020
Curtis Nedland, age 66, of Rockford,IL died at his home on Monday, September 21, 2020.
He was born January 16, 1954 to Donald and Deloris Nedland. He married Mary Jones on Dec. 1, 1972. He was employed by Sundstrand from March, 1973 until his retirement in May of 2003. He was the owner of CB Auto Center.
He is survived by his wife and mother; children, Angela and Benjamin Nedland; grandchildren, Jessie Nedland (Gabriel Baldridge), Edward and Rebecca Chesser, Breanna, Fayth, Weslee Nedland; great granddaughter, Novalynn Nedland and adopted son, Steven Bishop; brothers, Rick (Uni) Nedland and Bruce (Nhung) Nedland; sisters, Sandra Kisling, Debra (Steve) Hauser, Lori (Larry) Bauer and Kimberly Nedland.
Funeral services for Curtis Nedland will be Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Rausch and Steel Funeral Chapel in Barron, Wisconsin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron, Wisconsin. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com
.