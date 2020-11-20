1/1
Cynthia Alms
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia Alms 1953—2020
Cynthia Sue Alms, 67, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. Daughter of the late Gerald and Mary (Knappenberger) Leden she was born on Tuesday, July 28, 1953 in Rockford, IL. She married the love of her life, Ronald Alms on Saturday, August 7, 1982. She enjoyed camping, campfires, her dog Wiley, but most of all being with family. Cynthia is loved and will be deeply missed by her son, Matt (Nancy) Alms; granddaughter, Caylen Alms; brothers, Greg (Margo) Leden, Bill (Karen) Leden, Jeff (Leila Blackburn) Leden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Mary; beloved husband, Ronald. There will be a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belvidere Funeral Home - Belvidere

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved