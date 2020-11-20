Cynthia Alms 1953—2020

Cynthia Sue Alms, 67, of Belvidere, IL passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at her home. Daughter of the late Gerald and Mary (Knappenberger) Leden she was born on Tuesday, July 28, 1953 in Rockford, IL. She married the love of her life, Ronald Alms on Saturday, August 7, 1982. She enjoyed camping, campfires, her dog Wiley, but most of all being with family. Cynthia is loved and will be deeply missed by her son, Matt (Nancy) Alms; granddaughter, Caylen Alms; brothers, Greg (Margo) Leden, Bill (Karen) Leden, Jeff (Leila Blackburn) Leden. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Mary; beloved husband, Ronald. There will be a private graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Machesney Park, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.







