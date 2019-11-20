|
Cynthia Eileen (Clay) Stedman 1953—2019
Rockford, IL – Cynthia Eileen (Clay) Stedman passed away on Saturday, Nov 10th, 2019 at her home. She was born in Rockford, IL on
November 12th, 1953 to Gilbert Clay and Bonnie (Elston) Clay. Cindy graduated from West High School in 1972. She was employed by Daimler-Chrysler until retiring in 2002. She was a proud member of UAW Local 1268. Cindy will be remembered for her big heart, patriotism, love for family, friends and animals. A highlight each year was the Annual Christmas Cookie Baking.
Survived by father Gilbert (Loretta) Clay, son John Stedman, sister Chris (Robert) Olson, sister Tina (Kevin) Nelson, brother Kevin (Stacy) Clay, several nieces & nephews and her dearest friend, Arlene Kelly. Predeceased by her mother.
A Memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, Nov 23rd, 2019 at the Cremation Society of Illinois, 6825 Weaver Rd, Rockford. Visitation at 10:30, with a celebration of her life at 11:00. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in her name to GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Awareness Center – Rockford, 8801 N. Second St, Suite 2, Machesney Park, IL 61115
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019