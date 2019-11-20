Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
(815) 282-6202
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Cremation Society of Illinois
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Cremation Society of Illinois
6825 Weaver Road
Rockford, IL 61114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Stedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Eileen (Clay) Stedman


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Eileen (Clay) Stedman Obituary
Cynthia Eileen (Clay) Stedman 1953—2019
Rockford, IL – Cynthia Eileen (Clay) Stedman passed away on Saturday, Nov 10th, 2019 at her home. She was born in Rockford, IL on
November 12th, 1953 to Gilbert Clay and Bonnie (Elston) Clay. Cindy graduated from West High School in 1972. She was employed by Daimler-Chrysler until retiring in 2002. She was a proud member of UAW Local 1268. Cindy will be remembered for her big heart, patriotism, love for family, friends and animals. A highlight each year was the Annual Christmas Cookie Baking.
Survived by father Gilbert (Loretta) Clay, son John Stedman, sister Chris (Robert) Olson, sister Tina (Kevin) Nelson, brother Kevin (Stacy) Clay, several nieces & nephews and her dearest friend, Arlene Kelly. Predeceased by her mother.
A Memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, Nov 23rd, 2019 at the Cremation Society of Illinois, 6825 Weaver Rd, Rockford. Visitation at 10:30, with a celebration of her life at 11:00. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in her name to GiGi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Awareness Center – Rockford, 8801 N. Second St, Suite 2, Machesney Park, IL 61115
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -