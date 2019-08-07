|
Cynthia Foster 1957—2019
Cynthia Foster of Rockford departed this earthly life July 26, 2019. She was born September 30, 1957 in Rockford the daughter of Harold Sr. and Willie Mae Foster. Cynthia was employed many years as a Licenses Practical Nurse by Singer Mental Health Center and several local nursing homes. She was a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church serving as the chaplain for the Missionary Society, member of the Sanctuary Choir, and member of the Nurses Guild. She graduated Auburn High School class of 1976 later to attend Rockford Area Vocational Center where she received her License Practical Nurse Certification.
Cynthia leaves to cherish many memories, her father, Harold Foster Sr; sister Brenda Foster and brother Harold Jr. (Treva) Foster ; two nephews, Dajuan (Kristi) Foster and Christopher Foster; former husband, Roy Ross; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her mother and sisters, Helen Boyd and Deborah Jones.
Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday August 10, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Doors will be open from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019