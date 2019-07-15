Home

McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home Countryman Chapel
529 Washington St
Pecatonica, IL 61063
(815) 239-1234
Cynthia J. "Cindy" Collalti

Cynthia J. "Cindy" Collalti Obituary
Cynthia J. "Cindy" Collalti 1957—2019
Cynthia J. "Cindy" Collalti, 62, of Pecatonica, IL died at 11:16 a.m., Sunday, July 7, 2019 in Serenity House in Oregon, IL after a courageous battle.
A memorial ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Pecatonica United Methodist Church, 528 Washington Street, Pecatonica, IL with Pastor Mark Gilmore. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of ceremony Saturday. Final resting place will be in Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery.
McCorkle Funeral Home-Countryman Chapel, 529 Washington Street, Pecatonica, IL assisted the family.
To read full obituary, share a memory or send an online condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019
