Cynthia Jensen - Toews 1947—2019
Cynthia Jensen-Toews
08/13/1947 – 03/20/2019
Cynthia Jensen - Toews, 71, of Rockford, started her dance with the angels early Wednesday, March 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and friends up to the last minute. Cindy loved her family fiercly. Her husband, Robert Toews; son, David (Cindi) Jensen; daughter, Andrea (George) Bathje; bonus son, Dan (Jodee) Johnson; grandchildren, Cara & Katie Jensen, Cole, Jack & Ben Bathje, Maloree & Matthew Johnson; mother, Dorothy Hopp; sisters, Cristi (Chuck) Kniess and Cathleen (Steve) Ellison; sister-in-law, Jane (Robert) Burden; numerous nieces and nephews; and father of her children, John (Carol) Jensen were all honored to call her theirs. She was predeceased by her father, David Hopp.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., Rockford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 in the church and from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the church prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory, send an online condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019