Home

POWERED BY

Services
Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
For more information about
Cynthia Hammer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Stateline Church
601 N. Perryville Rd.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Hammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Louise Hammer


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Louise Hammer Obituary
Cynthia Louise Hammer 1951—2020
Cynthia Louise Hammer, 68, of Belvidere, IL, passed away from Alzheimers on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. The daughter of Douglas and Helen (Rodenbaugh) Cormie, she was born on August 2, 1951 in Belvidere, IL. Cindy graduated from Belvidere High School in 1969. Cindy married the love of her life, David Hammer on November 8, 1969, in Belvidere,IL. Cindy was a loving wife, wonderful mom, sweet meme, and a great homemaker. She loved gathering the ones she loved for any reason, especially for food and fun. Cindy was an amazing hostess, she could feed a village in a minutes notice! She absolutely loved and treasured her grandchildren. She loved talking about them and showing their pictures to everyone. Cindy loved shopping!!! Her very favorite store was Crimson Ridge! She also loved Marshalls and Home Goods, and she loved seeing people and talking. Cindy loved buying gifts. If she saw things that reminded her of someone she had to get it. She was never in a hurry, and always had to to talk, help, shop, or whatever needed to be done. We are so grateful to have been blessed with such an amazing Mom, Meme, and all the other roles she filled! Cindy had given her life to Jesus as her Savior, we find great peace knowing she is in Heaven celebrating with Jesus! Cindy is survived by her mother, Helen Cormie; daughter, Marci (Matt) Kitchen; son, Spencer (Michelle) Hammer; grandchildren, Mattison, Maci, & Marli Kitchen, Olivia, Reese, Lillian Rose, & Grace Ann Hammer; sisters, Mary (Dale) Steurer, Jane Cormie, Pam (Kermit) Stralow; nieces, Cassi, Becki, Stephanie, Tenley; nephews, Taylor, Landon; sister in law, Karen Hammer; nephew, Brad ( Bobbi) Hammer; niece, Melissa Hammer. Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Hammer; father, Douglas Cormie; brother, Stephen Cormie; mother in law, Jean Hammer; brother, in law Paul Hammer. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Stateline Church, 601 N. Perryville Rd., Rockford, IL 61107. In lieu of flower memorials we will be determined to go to a few of her favorite places. Thank you!
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -