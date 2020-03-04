|
|
Cynthia Louise Hammer 1951—2020
Cynthia Louise Hammer, 68, of Belvidere, IL, passed away from Alzheimers on Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. The daughter of Douglas and Helen (Rodenbaugh) Cormie, she was born on August 2, 1951 in Belvidere, IL. Cindy graduated from Belvidere High School in 1969. Cindy married the love of her life, David Hammer on November 8, 1969, in Belvidere,IL. Cindy was a loving wife, wonderful mom, sweet meme, and a great homemaker. She loved gathering the ones she loved for any reason, especially for food and fun. Cindy was an amazing hostess, she could feed a village in a minutes notice! She absolutely loved and treasured her grandchildren. She loved talking about them and showing their pictures to everyone. Cindy loved shopping!!! Her very favorite store was Crimson Ridge! She also loved Marshalls and Home Goods, and she loved seeing people and talking. Cindy loved buying gifts. If she saw things that reminded her of someone she had to get it. She was never in a hurry, and always had to to talk, help, shop, or whatever needed to be done. We are so grateful to have been blessed with such an amazing Mom, Meme, and all the other roles she filled! Cindy had given her life to Jesus as her Savior, we find great peace knowing she is in Heaven celebrating with Jesus! Cindy is survived by her mother, Helen Cormie; daughter, Marci (Matt) Kitchen; son, Spencer (Michelle) Hammer; grandchildren, Mattison, Maci, & Marli Kitchen, Olivia, Reese, Lillian Rose, & Grace Ann Hammer; sisters, Mary (Dale) Steurer, Jane Cormie, Pam (Kermit) Stralow; nieces, Cassi, Becki, Stephanie, Tenley; nephews, Taylor, Landon; sister in law, Karen Hammer; nephew, Brad ( Bobbi) Hammer; niece, Melissa Hammer. Cindy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Hammer; father, Douglas Cormie; brother, Stephen Cormie; mother in law, Jean Hammer; brother, in law Paul Hammer. There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00am at Stateline Church, 601 N. Perryville Rd., Rockford, IL 61107. In lieu of flower memorials we will be determined to go to a few of her favorite places. Thank you!
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020