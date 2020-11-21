Cynthia "Cindy" Riordan 1954—2020
Cynthia "Cindy" Riordan, 66, Rockford, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. She was born in South Whitley, IN, the daughter of Eugene and Georgia (Abel) Penn. Cindy was a registered nurse who was devoted to her profession. She was an active member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Cindy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Survived by her loving son, James (Kelly) Baumgardner her grandchildren, Liam and Natalie Baumgardner; her stepson, F. Alex (Nancy Ross) Riordan; her stepdaughter, Heather A. (her fiance, Charles Desormeaux) Riordan; her 2 brothers, Bradley and Douglas Penn. Predeceased by her husband Dr. Forrest H. Riordan III and her mother, Georgia.
There will be a virtual service held via zoom at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford with Reverend Scott Stolberg of Our Savior's Lutheran Church officiating. Meeting ID is 885 7459 8806 and the passcode is 299167. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
.