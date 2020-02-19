Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
View Map
D. Ann Clausen-DeMay


1933 - 2020
D. Ann Clausen-DeMay Obituary
D. Ann Clausen-DeMay 1933—2020
D. Ann Clausen- DeMay, 86, of Belvidere, IL died peacefully February 18, 2020 in Belvidere. She was born December 14, 1933 in Mexico, Missouri to Harry and Eliza (Goslin) Meyer. Ann married her sweetheart, Dominc DeMay, May 24, 2009 by Pastor Robert G. Richards in Saginaw, Michigan.
Ann received her bachelor degree of science in sociology from Lake Erie College and worked at Concorde Castings in human resources and sales. She was a member of Swan Valley United Methodist Church for many years. She loved her family and church.
She is loved and dearly missed by her husband, Dominic DeMay; daughter, Sharon (Mike) McIntire; son, Ed (Lisa) Clausen, Jr.; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, Harold, Don and Bobby.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 22, at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL 61008. A Visitation will be from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the funeral home. Pastor Daniel Lashley will officiate. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
