Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 N. Bell School Road
Rockford, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 N. Bell School Road
Rockford, IL
View Map
D. Gordon Hunt


1927 - 2019
D. Gordon Hunt Obituary
D. Gordon Hunt 1927—2019
D. Gordon Hunt, 92, of Rockford passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Born June 17, 1927 in Aurora, to Dwight Alonzo and May Margret McMillan. A graduate of West High School, Aurora, IL. A veteran of the US Navy serving during WWII. After serving his country, Gordon received his bachelor's degree in architecture from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Married Eunice Ann Rump September 23, 1951 in Des Moines, IA; they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Retired as an architect, building hospitals, schools and churches. From 1951 – 1988 Gordon and his wife lived in Burlington, IA where they were devoted members of First Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder, assisted with National Presbyterian Family Camps and with the Mariners. In 1989 they relocated to the Rockford area and joined Westminster Presbyterian Church where they were devoted members for 30 years. Gordon and his wife were very active in their church serving as Elder and Deacon. Gordon and Eunice were founding members of the Roscoe Kiwanis Club. They enjoyed family trips around the United States; and he was an avid golfer.
Survivors include children, Julia (Jeff) Zaiser, David (Davonne) Hunt, Carol M. Johnson; daughter-in-law, Cindy A. Hunt; grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Cobert, Joel Zaiser, Kelly (Landon) Peterson, Emily Hunt, Bradley Hunt, Bailey Johnson, Tristan Johnson; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Mason, Landon, Alexis, Bradey, Lukas, EllenMarie, Teagan, Riley; and sister-in-law, Mary A. Keck. Predeceased by wife, Eunice; son, Thomas Hunt; sister, Caryl Dikkers; and sister-in-law, Leslie R. White.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Road, Rockford with a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church Youth Services. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
