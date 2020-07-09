D. Gregory Webb 1954—2020
D. Gregory Webb, 66, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1954 in Rockford to Donald and Phyllis Webb. Gregory was a truck driver and retired from Holland Trucking. He had a passion for motorcycles, aircrafts and working on cars and trucks. He enjoyed firearms, especially trap shooting and loved spending time with his children.
Survivors include his children, Monica Webb and Gregory (Raylyne) Webb; grandson, Arch Webb; mother, Phyllis Webb; brother, Harold (Martha) Webb; sister, Linda Layton; his children's mother, Leslie Knox; best friend, Greg Gittleson; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, Donald Webb.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with a walk through visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com