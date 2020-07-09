1/1
D. Gregory Webb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Gregory Webb 1954—2020
D. Gregory Webb, 66, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1954 in Rockford to Donald and Phyllis Webb. Gregory was a truck driver and retired from Holland Trucking. He had a passion for motorcycles, aircrafts and working on cars and trucks. He enjoyed firearms, especially trap shooting and loved spending time with his children.
Survivors include his children, Monica Webb and Gregory (Raylyne) Webb; grandson, Arch Webb; mother, Phyllis Webb; brother, Harold (Martha) Webb; sister, Linda Layton; his children's mother, Leslie Knox; best friend, Greg Gittleson; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father, Donald Webb.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with a walk through visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Masks are required. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved