D. Jeanne "Dutchie" Pitkus 1920—2020
D. Jeanne "Dutchie" Pitkus, 99, of Rockford, IL was called to eternal life on Friday, February 21, 2020 in her daughter's home during the Hour of Mercy. The daughter of Jennie Miller Miners and Paul Miners, she was born on May 15, 1920. She also had a loving step-father, Paul Schaut. She married Roy A. Pitkus on February 11, 1939. He predeceased her in 1976.
Jeanne dedicated her life to Christ in 1978 and lived out the rest of her life putting Christ first. She was a long-time member of Temple Baptist Church where she served on the financial committee and as prayer chain chairman for years. Jeanne was known at her Church as the "card lady" as she sent birthday, anniversary and get well cards to every member of the church each year until she could no longer write. She was proud to be pro-life and did what she could to promote the humanity of the pre-born.
Jeanne was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver (who has never been found) while tending to flowers at her mailbox in 1987. She faced a long period of hospitalization and rehabilitation and years of pain and disability but her spirit was always positive and joyful.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Terry Pitkus; daughter, Patricia (Walter "Red") Bainbridge; granddaughters, Andrea Pitkus and Jill (Adam) Keck; step-grandchildren, Lynn Bainbridge, Michael (Deena) Bainbridge, Deborah (Jim) Wenck; great-grandchildren, Kailey Peterson, Alayna Peterson, Brooklyn Keck, Jenny (Andy) Livermore, David (Meagan) Bainbridge, Spencer (Sarah) Bainbridge; great-great-grandchildren, Caroline Livermore, Natalie Livermore, Emery Bainbridge, and Eloise Bainbridge.
Special thanks to the visiting team from Temple Baptist for their faithfulness in visiting her in her final years and to Nurse Pat Nicolosi of OSF Palliative Care and Sister Angelica of OSF Hospice Care. Thanks also to Sherry Camp. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Rockford Rescue Mission, Child Evangelism Fellowship, or Human Life International.
Funeral service will be at Temple Baptist Church, 3215 East State Street, Rockford, IL 61108, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020