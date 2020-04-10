|
D. Thomas "Tom" Goble 1938—2020
D. Thomas "Tom" Goble, 82, of Rockford, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home. Tom was born to Donald and Mary Ellen Goble of Somerset, OH on March 26, 1938. Married Mary Ellen Smith in 1958. She predeceased him in 1998. Tom owned A.B. Dick Products and was a member of Holy Family Parish. In 2002, he married Collette Kelly, a new love and partner for the rest of his life. In 2019, Tom fought cancer again, being a 12-year survivor, he never gave up, stopped fighting or lost the will to live. Tom is survived by his wife Collette, sons Tom (partner, Anne), Chris (Carol), and Dennis. Collette's children, Colleen, Michael (Kirstie), and Rodney. In-Laws, Patty (Tom) Benadum, Dennis (Carol) Smith, Barbara (Mike) Betts, Kaye Smith, Julie (Garth) Garlock, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and Chris' stepchildren Erin, Alexis, and Alex. Predeceased by his wife Mary Ellen, parents, in-laws Pat (Mary) Smith, cousin Marilyn Schuster, brother John Smith and great-nephew Johnny Randall.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial in Ohio. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory, online condolence or view full obituary, visit www.olsonfh.com.
