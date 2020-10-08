1/1
Da'Mavlee T. Macklin
1995 - 2020

Da'Mavlee Trepheal Macklin was born on June 26, 1995 in Rockford, Illinois to Deetreca (Trish) Pullen and Amavlee Trepheal Macklin. Through his parents' separate unions of marriage, he was blessed with the additional unconditional love of his mama Erica Macklin and his Pops Keith Pullen.
Da' Mavlee truly enjoyed life. His laugh was infectious and his smile could truly light up the sky. He gave life to those in his presence. Early in his adult years Da'Mavlee was lucky to have known love. He met and married the love of his life, Gizelle Castaneda. To this union a beautiful babygirl name Da'Mavee Amijia Macklin was born.
When God called his name, Da'Mavlee took his final breath. As his soul ascended, he was warmly greeted at the Gates of Heaven. Eagerly awaiting his arrival was his paternal grandfather, Monte Crockett, close cousins Akeem Smith and Demonta Wills, uncle Bocci M. Wills and very best friend Phillip Trammell.
He leaves on this Earth to cherish his memory, and to continue his legacy, his beautiful wife Gizelle, an adorable daughter Da'Mavee, a handsome son Kazyreon, his father and mama Amavlee and Erica Macklin, pops and mother Keith and Deetreca Pullen, his TTMom Sabrina and UncleDad Devin, 4 sisters; Amijia, Brittany, Diamond, and Kyriaha, 6 brothers, Quartaris Chears, Marquise, Tyrique, DeGyon, Anthony, and Corey Jr., his great-grandparents James & Flossie Saddler, grandmother Luretha Macklin, grandparents Margaret & Billy Chears, 4 uncles; Effrance, Jontreal, Zachariah, and Nazarel, 2 aunts; Machesia and Cheryl, 3 special nieces; Cherish, Christine, and Mia, 2 special nephews; Prince Akeem and Christian, and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins, and friends that became family, all whom will miss him dearly. Definitely being one of a kind, Da'Mavlee's presence will truly be missed.
A walking visitation will be held 9am-11am Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Word Worship Center Church 1401 W State Street. Private services will be held and may be viewed by visiting www.collinsandstonefh.com or via our Facebook page.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Word Worship Center Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
Guest Book sponsored by Collins & Stone Funeral Home











