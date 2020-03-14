|
|
Dale A. Zimmerman 1925—2020
Dale A. Zimmerman, 94, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born November 28, 1925, in Rockford, the son of Ezra and June (Wells) Zimmerman. Graduate of Rockford East High School where he went to district for playing table tennis. Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in WWII. Dale married Beatrice Marassa on February 3, 1947. She predeceased him on December 12, 1978. He worked as a Journeyman for Central IL Gas & Electric and ComEd for 38 years. Dale was a lifelong golf player, played Industrial League fast pitch softball team and he was a member of the American Legion. Survived by his children, Candy (Louis) Redler, Robbin (Rev. Greg) Albert, Greg (Terrie) Zimmerman, and April (Tony) Rebecca; grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, Craig, Ryan, Tracie, Troy, Sandy, Scott, and Courtney; and many great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by his parents; son, Terry Zimmerman; and grandson, Michael Zimmerman.
Memorial Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Private burial in Arlington Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Center for Sight & Hearing, PO BOX 5944, Rockford, IL 61125. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020