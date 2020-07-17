Dale D. Landis 1939—2020
Dale D. Landis, 80, of Loves Park, passed away June 21, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Hospital with his loving wife by his side, after a short illness. He was born July 11th, 1939 in Fayette, IA, the second of four boys, to Don and Bessie (Young) Landis. Through mutual friends, he met and married JoAnn Hinrichs in Elkader, Iowa and they shared 58 years together. In 1966 they built their home in Loves Park, where they raised their two children. Dale (Big D) retired from Rockford Products in 2001 after 40 years of service and was the previous owner of DDL Machine. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on 10/18/1969 and was a member of the Machesney Park Congregation. Dale was an avid motorcycle rider. JoAnn shared his love of the ride; they enjoyed many years of touring the country and many memorable day trips with friends. Dale was a licensed HAM radio operator since 1978 with call sign KB9WD. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling to Bradenton, Florida for the winter.
Dale is survived by his wife JoAnn, son Steve (Carol) Landis, daughter Vicki (Dave) Deltgen.
Daughter, Becky Fairchild (and family), whom he connected with later in life. Grandchildren, Courtney, Jenna, Nick, Corey, Amber, and Danielle. One great grandchild, Archer who always brought a smile to his face. Brother, James Dennis and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brothers Don Lee and William Raymond.
Dale's faith was an important part of his life and he enjoyed sharing his love of Jehovah with others. One of his favorite passages was the 91st Psalm. His love of family was apparent to all who knew him. He loved kidding around with his friends and "solving the world's problems" over coffee with his buddies. He will be greatly missed but remembered with love by all who knew him.
Memorial services will be via Zoom, Saturday July 25th at 3pm CST. For the zoom link to the service, contact ddlmemorial39@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family. www.statelinecremations.com